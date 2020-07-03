Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop; Positive Tests Below 1%

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped after days of increasing and the positive rest rate continues to stay below 1%.

The state saw a net decrease of six hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 95.

On Friday, just 71 people out of 10,370 tests performed were COVID-19 positive. That is a 0.68% positivity rate.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut reached 46,717. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,335.

Yesterday, there was a net increase of one hospitalization.

New coronavirus numbers in Connecticut will not be released until Monday. The state of Connecticut said they will not be releasing new numbers on the weekends anymore.