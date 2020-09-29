Conn. Dept. of Motor Vehicles Extends Deadlines for Expiring Credentials

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the deadlines for expiring credentials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension impacts credentials that are expiring between March 10, 2020, through November 30, 2020, state officials said.

The deadlines for all licenses, permits and identification cards including Commercial Driver's Licenses, motor vehicle and boat registrations, emissions testing and retesting, and permanent disability placards have been extended, according to state officials.

Any credentials that expired from March 10, 2020, through May 31, 2020, are now valid until November 30, 2020. Credentials with expiration dates of June 1 through November 30, 2020, are now valid until December 31, 2020, authorities said.

Late fees will be waived for qualifying credentials, experts added.

"The extensions are intended to help safeguard the general public against the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 and to maintain social distance within offices," state officials said in a statement.

For questions, you can visit the DMV's website here or you can call (860) 263-5700 from within the Hartford area or 1-800-842-8222 from outside of the Hartford area.