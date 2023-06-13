Conn. pharmacists can prescribe birth control under new legislation

Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday that will allow pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without needing to see a doctor first.

The legislation, known as Public Act 23-52, was proposed by the Lamont administration in an effort to improve access to birth control, especially in rural and underserved areas where access to reproductive care is limited, according to the governor's office.

“By enacting this law, we are removing barriers that can sometimes prevent women from accessing birth control. This law acknowledges that pharmacists are vital to our medical system and are at the frontline of care for many patients. This medication is safe and effective, and the pharmacists providing it are well-trained to offer the screening and testing required. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Connecticut safeguards access to reproductive care," Lamont said.

This medication is safe and effective, and the pharmacists providing it are well-trained.



As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Connecticut safeguards access to reproductive care. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 13, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Under the newly-passed legislation, pharmacists can prescribe hormonal and emergency contraceptives. In order to prescribe birth control, pharmacists need to have completed an accredited educational training program related to the prescribing of these contraceptives.

“Providing women with the opportunity to simply stop by their local pharmacy to be prescribed contraceptives, instead of a primary care provider, will eliminate barriers and drastically expand access, especially for those in rural and underserved areas,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said.