Conn. Residents Have 1 Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance From Hurricane Ida

There is one month left for Connecticut residents who suffered damage or losses from the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this year to apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.

Residents in Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties can apply for disaster assistance with FEMA and for low-interest disaster loans with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Officials said the FEMA disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property and other serious disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. The deadline for applications is on January 28, 2022.

Anyone who qualifies can apply by going online here, or by downloading the FEMA app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines for the helpline are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and help is available in most languages.

Applicants are encouraged to keep their contact information updated because FEMA may reach out to perform a home inspection or to get additional information, according to officials.

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans are also available for businesses, homeowners and renters.

According to officials, homeowners may be eligible for a disaster loan of up to $200,000 for primary residence structural repair or rebuilding and SBA may be able to help homeowners and renters with up to $40,000 to replace important personal property, including vehicles that were damaged or destroyed in the disaster.

SBA can also help businesses and private nonprofit organizations with up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-related real estate and other business assets and eligible small businesses and nonprofits can apply for economic injury disaster loans to help with working capital needs that were caused by the disaster.

For more information, you can contact SBA's Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or you can email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or you can visit SBA's website.

The application filing deadline for SBA physical damage loans is January 28, 2022 and the application filing deadline for SBA economic injury loans for businesses affected is August 1, 2022.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Connecticut on September 1, 2021, and brought as much has 8 inches of rain to the state. It resulted in heavy flooding and an estimated $7.2 million in damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Back in October, Lamont submitted a request for a major disaster declaration to the Biden administration, the AP reported. The declaration was seeking federal funds to help the state recover from the damage of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.