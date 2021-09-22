Connecticut Aims To Highlight Small Businesses in New Campaign

Get your phones at the ready - Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday a new campaign highlighting small businesses in Connecticut, and it's happening on social media.

In partnership with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, the Do Your Thing CT! campaign takes a unique approach, partnering with local influencers to promote their favorite local spots around the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We can make an enormous difference by going out to eat and drink, shopping local, going to the barbershop or stylist to get your hair done, at locally owned businesses,” Lamont in a press release.

“This campaign engages with entrepreneurs throughout the state in a way we’ve never been done before – showcasing everything they do in the community that makes our state so special.”

The campaign will run through October on multiple digital platforms according to the press release, including social media and television.

In addition, viewers can watch video highlights featuring small businesses on the Do Your Thing CT!’s website.

Residents and visitors alike can join in on the fun by posting a video or photo with the hashtag #DoYourThingCT on social media.