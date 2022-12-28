Connecticut Braces for Rising Electricity Costs in the New Year

A price increase for Eversource and United Illuminating customers is just a few days away, and residents are still worried about how they’ll be able to offset costs.

“No matter which way we turn, we’re getting hit,” said Crystal Perry of New Britain.

When Eversource and UI customers turn their calendars to 2023, they’ll get hit some more, this time with electric supply rates nearly doubled from last winter.

“It’s unfair to the residents of Connecticut to face these financial burdens on top of other financial burdens that are going on to the state, so when I heard the news I was deeply, deeply concerned,” said Alessandra Gugliotti of Wethersfield.

Last month, Eversource announced its monthly supply prices would increase about 12 cents per kilowatt hour, while UI’s would jump 11 cents per kilowatt hour. On average, that means roughly $85 more dollars per month for Eversource customers and $79 per month for those with UI.

“Because of the war in Ukraine and a whole lot of other supply chain and geopolitical events, those natural gas prices and other fossil fuel prices have been really up and down quite a bit,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

Eversource and UI both offer assisted payment plan options, and this winter, eligible households participating in the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program will also receive an additional $430 towards home heating, paid for through Congress’ Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“Consumers also have the freedom to choose a different supplier, and all of those rates for third-party suppliers can be viewed on the Energize CT website,” Dykes said.

Starting Jan. 1, Operation Fuel will also offer year-round energy assistance to anyone earning 100% of the state median income. For a household of four, that’s about $127,000 a year.

But what about those like Crystal Perry, who doesn’t necessarily qualify for assistance, yet still bears the brunt of the surge?

“Those programs are pretty great for the lower incomes, but the middle class, we don’t get anything, we don’t get approved for things like that,” Perry said.

That’s left people like Crystal, Alessandra and many others feeling frustrated.

“You just always end up saying ‘it is what it is,’ and when do we stop saying that,” Gugliotti said. “When does someone stand up for the residents of Connecticut and say enough is enough.”

Eversource said its prices would be re-evaluated around the mid-point of 2023.