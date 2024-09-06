What you'll find in the Connecticut building at The Big E

The Big E starts next week and the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism said there are major upgrades to the Connecticut building.

They said this is the first significant interior update in nearly 30 years.

Some of the new features you will find are the first-ever “Shop CT” experience at the interactive “CT Zone,” which will include a spacesuit, a quarter-scale jet engine model on display from RTX and a lunar lander exhibit from the Connecticut Science Center.

More than 50 vendors will be exhibiting in the building.

Here is some of what you will find:

Lobster rolls from Lenny & Joe’s, New Haven-style slices from Randy’s Wooster St. Pizza, Mediterranean cuisine from Noujaim’s Bistro, Sweet Madeline’s cider doughnuts, artisan ice cream from J. Foster and super-sized loaded baked potatoes from Danny’s Smokehouse.

There will be an expanded Connecticut Craft Beer Garden with five new additions: Owl’s Brew from Stamford, Yankee Cider Company in East Haddam, Little House Brewing Company in Chester, Timber Ales Brewing in North Haven, and Great Falls Brewing Company in North Canaan.

There will be Connecticut-made goods such as goat milk soap from Juniper Loft Soap, soy candles and skincare products from Cottage Wicks, all-natural dog and cat treats from Oma’s Pride, wooden signs and coasters from VinylDelities and more.

The Connecticut Farm Wineries booth will have more than 15 wine varieties from wineries and vineyards across the state, including the “Frosé” wine slushie and Blueberry Bliss from Jones Winery, which won in three categories at the 2024 Big E Wine Competition.

The Department of Agriculture booth will feature a variety of Connecticut-grown products.

The Big E runs from Sept. 13 to 29 and Connecticut Day is Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The Connecticut Building will be open daily during The Big E from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, follow the Connecticut Building on Facebook page.