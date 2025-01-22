Two Connecticut chefs are semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The list of semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards is out and two Connecticut chefs are on the list.

The best chef in the northeast award honors chefs from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Michelle Greenfield, of the Allium Eatery in Westport and Brian Lewis, of The Cottage in Westport are two of the 18 semifinalists.

The Oyster Club in Mystic is a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.

The nominees will be announced on April 2 and the winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

See the full list here.