Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Checks to Begin Going Out Next Week: Governor

The state will start sending child tax rebate checks out next week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Eligible families had to apply by July 31 to receive $250 per child, up to $750 per family.

As many as 300,000 families were eligible and the Connecticut Department of Revenue received 238,668 applications, representing 369,863 dependents, according to the governor’s office.

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child, 18 years old or younger, on their 2021 federal income tax return might have been eligible, according to the governor’s office.

