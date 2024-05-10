Connecticut Children's embraces mental health programming thanks to funding from nonprofit

It is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we know that mental health support is crucial for kids.

One nonprofit is making that, along with access to health care, more obtainable. It has outreach programs running right now at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

It’s lights, camera, action, and Ellie McOmber is on air! From Connecticut Children’s Family Resource Center she has the ability to broadcast to rooms all over the hospital.

It may seem like fun and games, but it’s actually part of therapeutic programming.

“When you come to the hospital, it can be a little scary, but suddenly, there's something that you're used to and used to doing at home,” Evan McOmber, Ellie’s dad, who also works as Connecticut Children’s Education & Resource Coordinator, said.

The programs are made possible by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The national nonprofit funds mental health outreach programs, like art, music, and pet therapy.

“We have this great Lego display up front, everything in here is patient-built,” Evan McOmber said, explaining that the Family Resource Center also has books, art supplies, video games, quiet areas and computers for kids and their families.

While Ellie’s dad works in the space, she is a patient who spends time there often.

“What's your favorite thing to do with hospital?” Evan McOmber asked his daughter.

“Video games!” she responded.

Diagnosed with Down syndrome, the 11-year-old from Wethersfield visits multiple doctors.

“She's doing really well but we still have to follow up with a lot of doctors,” Evan McOmber said. “She sees cardiology, she sees ENTs, she sees gastro, she sees PT, OT, ophthalmology, a little bit of everybody.”

The Family Resource Center gives Ellie some much-needed breaks.

Funding for programs like this comes from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which aims to remove barriers to health care and mental health support in communities across the country. There is also financial aid to help families with medical expenses.

“When we come to Connecticut Children's a lot of things are taken care of that aren't covered by insurance that we get to experience,” McOmber said.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provides funding to 170 hospitals, which collectively offer patient visits to 12 million kids each year.

“It's very unique, the needs of each community, because there's different demographics, there's different geography, there's different socio-economic factors happening in each of these communities,” Dr. Aimee Daily, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals President and CEO, said.

That is why the funds are unrestricted, meaning each hospital is empowered to use the money however they like to meet the greatest needs.

“For some of our hospitals, that might be particular equipment that they need that's specific to pediatric patients,” Dr. Daily said. “For some of them, it might be adapting or bringing in new programs like play therapy, music therapy, art therapy, or creating more healing environments.”

Dr. Daily has personal experience as a patient benefitting from the nonprofit, when years ago she delivered her two children several months early, and they spent the beginning of their lives in the neonatal intensive care unit of one member hospital.

“Just the sheer, incredible support that we received as a family is why my children are alive today,” she said.

Last year, $2.7 million went to Connecticut Children’s, helping kids like Ellie, who is now named a patient ambassador.

The program is taking her to events like HuskyTHON, where she danced, met the UConn men’s basketball team, and told jokes before 4,000 people.

One of her favorites?

“Knock knock. Who’s there? Interrupting cow. Interrupting cow who?”

“Moooo!” Ellie said, delivering the punchline with glee.

It’s just one of many much-needed laughs she and her dad are experiencing.

“Her journey is going to be a long one because it's her entire life,” Evan McOmber said. “It's those things, those small things, that are so huge.”