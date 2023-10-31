Halloween in Connecticut

Connecticut Children's staff members dress up as Swifties and give treats to patients

Several Connecticut Children's staff members got dressed up and dropped off treats to patients this Halloween. They do it to help kids who can't go outside to trick-or-treat.

On Tuesday, patients received a special visit from different versions and eras of Taylor Swift.

The Swifties dressed up as 1989 tour Taylor, Lover-era Taylor and even Speak Now Taylor. But the group favorite was Junior Jewels.

"We just hope to bring a little bit of happiness and excitement just because obviously, Taylor Swift is so timely right now," foundation team member Caroline Killeen said.

The annual event is called "reverse trick-or-treating." Each year, hospital staff members dress up in costumes and make their rounds through the hallways.

"It’s just something fun, because if they have been having a bad day or not feeling well, it can just change their attitude or change their day," Child Life Specialist Stacy Robillard said.

When the group of Swifties stopped by Desiray Maysonet's bedside, her smile lit up the room.

"It's cool because they make every kid feel like they didn't miss out on trick-or-treating," Maysonet said.

It's a smile Desiray's dad says was absent earlier in the day.

"Earlier today, I knew she was sad she is missing this day. It's Halloween, kid's favorite holiday. This hospital is awesome," Ray Maysonet said. "She's a warrior, she's a fighter. Hopefully we will be out of here soon."

