Connecticut Children's to increase hourly wage of hundreds of employees

Hundreds of Connecticut Children's employees will soon see increased wages. The hospital said they plan to increase their minimum hourly wage from $15 to $18 an hour starting Oct. 6.

Connecticut Children's, located in Hartford, said the increase will directly benefit nearly one-third of their team members.

"The new pay rate will directly and immediately benefit nearly one-third of Connecticut Children’s team members. These team members provide important services that directly touch the lives of patients and families cared for by the pediatric health system," the hospital said.

About 200 employees currently making below $18 an hour will see their pay increase, along with those who earn close to or above $18 an hour to "maintain appropriate salary ranges between similar positions and levels," according to Connecticut Children's.

“The increase in our minimum rate of pay is part of Connecticut Children’s commitment to retaining our valued team members and ensures we stay competitive in the healthcare industry,” said President and CEO of Connecticut Children's Jim Shmerling. “It is also a reflection of our understanding about how challenging the current economic environment is. In addition to caring for the children and families of Connecticut and beyond, we also care about our team members. This increase is a direct investment in them.”

The hospital said they expect the wage increase to improve retention, help attract top talent for open jobs and improve overall satisfaction.

The rate of pay increase impacts both clinical and non-clinical support roles, according to the hospital.