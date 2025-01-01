Real estate

These Connecticut cities are among the top 10 housing markets in 2024

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A new Zillow study names four Connecticut cities among the top 10 housing markets in the country in 2024.

Cities in the Northeast dominated the list of most popular markets, with Manchester, New Hampshire, taking the top spot.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

For Connecticut, Stamford was third on the list, Bridgeport was fifth, New Haven was eighth and Waterbury was ninth.

Here is the full top 10 list:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  1. Manchester, New Hampshire
  2. Rockford, Illinois
  3. Stamford, Connecticut
  4. Columbia, Maryland
  5. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  6. Allentown, Pennsylvania
  7. Peoria, Illinois
  8. New Haven, Connecticut
  9. Waterbury, Connecticut
  10. Sunnyvale, California

While not on the list, Zillow said Milford, Connecticut, emerged as the most popular coastal city in all of the United States in 2024.

The area has plenty of seaside attractions, including beaches, parks, boating and more with 17 miles of coastline along Long Island Sound, according to Zillow.

Local

UConn 2 hours ago

UConn cruises past Marquette 77-45 in Big East matchup

UConn 2 hours ago

Solo Ball scores 22 points as No. 11 UConn beats DePaul 81-68

For more information and to read the study, click here.

This article tagged under:

Real estate
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us