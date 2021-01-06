CT Congressional Delegation Members Describe U.S. Capitol Chaos

Members of Connecticut's congressional delegation described the scene of chaos as pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The crowd breached the building as Congress was in session to count Electoral College votes certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

"They just recessed the House. A lieutenant of the Capitol Police is now addressing us. Capitol building breached. Both chambers locked down," Rep. Jim Himes tweeted.

Himes said congresspeople were told to get gas masks and that tear gas had been used in the Capitol Rotunda.

"I've been evacuated. I'm safe. This is a sad day for America," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement released by his office.

Rep. John Larson thanked capitol police for putting themselves in harm's way and laid blame on President Trump and others for inciting the chaos.

"This is on the hands of Pres. Trump, Sen Cruz, & everyone of the so-called party of law & order who are encouraging chaos right now to overturn the election," Larson tweeted.

Rep. Jahana Hayes described the scene at the U.S. Capitol as "unreal."