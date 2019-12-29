Holiday Returns

Connecticut Consumers Urged to Return Unwanted Gifts ASAP

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection is urging consumers to return or exchange unwanted holiday gifts as soon as possible.

The agency typically receives about 500 complaints about refunds, credit, and exchanges each year. But the agency received 714 complaints in 2019.

″“We’re encouraging consumers to handle any returns or exchanges as soon as they’re able,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a written statement. “That way, there’s a lower likelihood that they lose a receipt, or try to return something when they’re no longer able to according to a store’s return policy.”

In Connecticut, sellers are allowed to set their own refund or exchange policies, provided they post the policy in a conspicuous place for customers to see. If no policy is posted, the agency said consumers can return any new, unused item to the store with a proof of purchase within seven calendar days, and receive a cash refund on a cash sale or a credit to your account on a credit sale.

Consumers in Connecticut are not entitled to a refund on various items, including food, perishable items or custom-made items, items sold “as-is” or “final sale,” items.

Stores are also allowed to charge customers a restocking fee.

