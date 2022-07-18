Connecticut Fairs and Festivals in 2022

There are a lot of fun festivals and fairs coming up this fall in Connecticut. Here's a round-up of events to check out.

2022 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

AUGUST:

The University of Connecticut lists several “4-H Fairs” on this web page. They happen throughout August, September and October.

4-7: After a two-year hiatus, the North Branford Potato and Corn Festival is returning with a 4-day celebration happening at 1332 Middletown Ave in Northford.

6: Local jazz musicians will gather on Grand Street at Library Park in Waterbury to celebrate the Brass City Jazz Fest. People like Doug Jones, Steve Clarke and Lori Williams will perform from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6-7: The Glastonbury Food Truck Festival is coming back this year with food trucks, carnival games, a bounce house and 100 shopping vendors. Located at 98 Woodland St in South Glastonbury, admission and parking are free.

12-14: Experience the Lebanon County Fair which is located at 122 Mack Road. This year’s celebration has everything from a circus to a dance troupe to live music and fireworks. Price for parking and admission vary.

13-14: At the Naugatuck Event Center, more than 300 vendors will come together for the Made in Connecticut Expo. Vendors include fashion designers, farm producers, local authors and pet companies.

13-14: The Mystic Outdoor Arts festival is taking place at Mystic River Park. It will showcase over 200 artists.

19-21: For only $10 a day, you can go to the Bridgewater County Fair located at 100 Main St S in Bridgewater. There is a firemen’s parade on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as well as a variety of food trucks.

19-21: The Hamburg Fair, located at the fairgrounds at 2 Sterling City Rd in Lyme, brings you carnival rides, pony rides, crafts and so much more. General admission is $10 per day while advance tickets are $8 per day.

20: Milford is celebrating oysters with its 48th annual Oyster Festival in Downtown Milford. The festival promises fresh oysters harvested from local rivers and will have Scott Stapp, the lead vocalist for rock band Creed, headlining. There will also be a canoe race, more live music and other entertainment.

25-28: The Brooklyn Fair is located at 15 Fairgrounds Road. Headlining the festival is country superstar John Michael Montgomery. Festivities also include animal races and kids games.

26-28: The Terryville Lions Club is proud to present the Terryville Fair at the Terryville Fairgrounds. Check the website for updates.

27: The Bridgeport Jazz Festival is bringing together local jazz musicians from 12:00 PM through 8:00 PM on McLevy Green.

SEPTEMBER:

Every Saturday & Sunday from September 3 to October 16, experience the Connecticut Renaissance Fair, located at 122 Mack Rd in Lebanon. All information can be found on their website.

The Big E, billed as the world's "only multi-state fair," celebrates all of New England with lots of concerts, rides, markets and more from September 16 to October 6. The fairgrounds are located at 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089.

2-5: The Woodstock Fair at 281 Route 169, Woodstock is coming back with a bang this year with tons of rides, games, music and more. More information is to come and can be found on the website. Tickets can be bought in advance, but day-of tickets are $15 per day.

2-5: Rated as one of Connecticut’s major agricultural fairs, the Haddam Neck Fair has plenty of fun for everyone, located at 26 Quarry Hill Rd in Haddam. Throughout the days, there will be multiple tractor pull contests, a beard contest, helicopter rides and horse events.

8-11: The Hebron Harvest Fair, located at the Hebrons Lion Club, has unique events like a toddler race, a jumping dog competition and motor events. There are also rides, food and live music. Tickets can be bought online.

8-9: Celebrate the North Haven Fair, located at 290 Washington Ave in North Haven. More information will be posted soon on the website.

9-11: The Bethlehem Fair Society is hosting its 97th annual Bethlehem Fair. With performances from 90s rock band “The Proper Villains” and multi-genre “No Big Deal,” there is something for everybody. There are also rides and animal shows as well as other live entertainment. It’s located at 384 Main St N, Bethlehem, CT 06751

9-11: We have another oyster festival for you, this time at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Norwalk. The 44th celebration of the Norwalk Oyster Festival has three days full of arts and crafts exhibits, rides and vendors.

10-11: The St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Monroe presents its annual apple festival, giving visitors a taste of the delicious fruit. There will be over 50 food vendors, raffles and live music.

15- 18: The Four Town Fair, located in Somers at the Four Town Fairgrounds, is overflowing with things to do for festivalgoers. The itinerary boasts a car show, animal showmanship competitions, live music and a doodle bug pull.

15-18: Experience the Berlin Fair located at 430 Beckley Rd, Berlin, CT. Activities include a demolition derby, live music and “The World of Wheels,” a go-kart race with the Nutmeg Kart Club.

16-18: The three-day Guilford Fair, which is happening at the Guilford Fairgrounds, is coming back with a packed schedule. It includes a petting zoo, rides, live music and acrobatic performances.

17-18: The Simsbury Junior Woman’s Club has announced that the Simsbury Arts & Crafts Festival is happening this year at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center. Proceeds go to high school charities in Farmington Valley.

22-25: The Durham Agricultural Fair is located at the 24 Town House Rd in Durham, also known as the Durham Agricultural Fair Association. More information is to come soon on the website.

23-25: There will be plenty of live music and equine events at this year’s Wolcott Country Fair, located at 245 Wolcott Rd in Wolcott. Performances are country and rock-oriented, like “Southern Comfort,” a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band.

23-25: The Bristol Exchange Club is putting on the Bristol Mum festival. More information will be posted here.

24-25: Bridgeport brings to you the Sound on Sound music festival celebrating local breweries and live music. Musicians include Stevie Nicks, Ziggy Marley, the Lumineers, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds.

24: Latino Fest USA is putting on a festival celebrating Latino culture at Shaboo Stage at 645 Main St in Downtown Willimantic. More information will be posted here.

OCTOBER:

Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9: Listed by CTvisit as one of Connecticut’s top tourist events, this six-day apple festival takes place over two weekends. It’s located on the Southington Town Green and more information will be posted on its website.

Sept. 30 – Oct. 2: The Harwinton Agricultural Society is putting on its 165th Harwinton Fair this year. Located at 150 Locust Rd in Harwinton, the festival has everything from horse pulls to the Matica Circus troupe to a wood chopping contest.

Oct. 1: The South Windsor Apple Festival is an occasion filled with family fun, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks as well as music and other activities. They are located at John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

2: Shelton is bringing back Shelton Day for this year. More information will be posted here.

8-9: The 17th Connecticut Garlic and Harvest Festival is being held at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds this year. This unique celebration includes garlic cooking demonstrations, a variety of garlic dips and foods like garlic ice cream and a live band.

