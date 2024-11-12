Connecticut Foodshare to hold annual Turkey Drive at Goodwin University

Thanksgiving is almost here and one school is getting ready for it by hosting a turkey drive on Tuesday.

This turkey drive happens every year at Goodwin University in East Hartford with the help of Connecticut Foodshare.

This year, their goal is to collect 150 turkeys and $1500 in monetary donations.

In previous years, dozens of people helped out to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal.

All you have to do is drive up and hand off your donations to volunteers.

Organizers say this is one of their favorite annual events at Goodwin University.

The collection spot is in the parking lot at 167 Riverside Drive.

Volunteers will be there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.