Connecticut Has a $100,000 Powerball Winner

There is also a $50,000 winner.

Connecticut Lottery sign
One Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $100,000 Wednesday night, according to the CT Lottery.

Another won $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night were 9-17-20-38-40 and the Powerball was 18.

Powerplay is X2.

Both winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay.

It was not immediately clear where either ticket was sold.

In all, there were more than 14,000 Powerball tickets in the state that won a prize between $4 and $100,000.

No one won the jackpot Wednesday night though and the estimated jackpot for Saturday night is $572 million.

