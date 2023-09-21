Connecticut horse owners urged to vaccinate animals against West Nile virus, EEE

Horse owners in Connecticut are urged to vaccinate their horses against eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.

The state Department of Agriculture said the mosquito-borne diseases affect horses, birds, and humans and horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection from the two viruses.

Two human cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported in the state this year and the department said it has recently been detected in birds.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has identified mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in 33 cities and towns this season and mosquitoes infected with EEE in six.

Cities and towns where West Nile virus has been detected

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in

Bethel

Branford

Bridgeport

Colchester

Danbury

Darien

East Haddam

East Haven

Fairfield

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Hartford

Hebron

Killingworth

Manchester

Mansfield

Middlefield

Milford

New Canaan

New Haven

North Stonington

Norwalk

South Windsor

Stamford

Tolland

Wallingford

Waterbury

Waterford

West Haven

Westport

Wethersfield

Willington

Wilton

Cities and towns where eastern equine encephalitis has been detected

EEE-infected mosquitoes have been detected in:

Hampton

Killingly

Thompson

Tolland

Voluntown

Woodstock

Recommendations for horse owners

Equine owners are encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian:

Administer the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

Symptoms

If your horse is showing neurologic signs, such as hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency or colic, or if your horse has died, call a veterinarian, the Department of Agriculture urges.

Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, WNV, and Rabies, are reportable to the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505.