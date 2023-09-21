West Nile Virus

Connecticut horse owners urged to vaccinate animals against West Nile virus, EEE

brown horse standing by the white fence.
Storyblocks

Horse owners in Connecticut are urged to vaccinate their horses against eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.

The state Department of Agriculture said the mosquito-borne diseases affect horses, birds, and humans and horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection from the two viruses.

Two human cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported in the state this year and the department said it has recently been detected in birds.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has identified mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in 33 cities and towns this season and mosquitoes infected with EEE in six.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cities and towns where West Nile virus has been detected

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in

  • Bethel
  • Branford
  • Bridgeport
  • Colchester
  • Danbury
  • Darien
  • East Haddam
  • East Haven
  • Fairfield
  • Glastonbury
  • Greenwich
  • Hartford
  • Hebron
  • Killingworth
  • Manchester
  • Mansfield
  • Middlefield
  • Milford
  • New Canaan
  • New Haven
  • North Stonington
  • Norwalk
  • South Windsor
  • Stamford
  • Tolland
  • Wallingford
  • Waterbury
  • Waterford
  • West Haven
  • Westport
  • Wethersfield
  • Willington
  • Wilton

Cities and towns where eastern equine encephalitis has been detected

EEE-infected mosquitoes have been detected in:

  • Hampton
  • Killingly
  • Thompson
  • Tolland
  • Voluntown
  • Woodstock

Recommendations for horse owners

Equine owners are encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian:

  • Administer the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart
  • Administer regular boosters at least annually
  • Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months
  • Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity
  • Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds
  • Clean and refill water troughs regularly
  • Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

Symptoms

Local

north haven 21 mins ago

Days after shelves were nearby empty, donors deliver for North Haven animal shelter

Hartford Yard Goats 2 hours ago

Yard Goats ‘bounce' onto nominee list at inaugural MiLB Awards Show

If your horse is showing neurologic signs, such as hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency or colic, or if your horse has died, call a veterinarian, the Department of Agriculture urges.

Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, WNV, and Rabies, are reportable to the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505.

This article tagged under:

West Nile Viruseee
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us