Connecticut to join IRS Direct File free tax filing system

Connecticut will be joining IRS Direct File, which will give residents an option to file federal tax returns online at no cost.

Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said the service will be available for Connecticut residents beginning in the 2025 filing season.

Secretary Yellen said more than 290,000 Connecticut taxpayers will be able to file their taxes online for free with the IRS.

The free online tax filing option began as a pilot program in 12 states during the 2024 filing season and the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service are making Direct File available to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, starting with the 2025 filing season.

“The Direct File tool will make it easier and more convenient for the average person to file their taxes, and it will help them save both time and money by avoiding the need to purchase for-profit tax filing software,” Lamont said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service for making this resource a reality, and we appreciate that Connecticut residents will benefit from this service in the upcoming filing season.”

“Direct File will save Connecticut residents time and money and help ensure they receive the tax benefits they are owed. After a successful pilot this Filing Season, we are pleased to expand the program as a permanent offering and welcome Connecticut as the latest new state to offer this free option to taxpayers,” Yellen said.