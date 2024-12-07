Newington

Connecticut kicks off the holiday season despite cold temperatures

By Melissa Cooney

Newington’s Night of Lights event on Main Street persevered, despite cold winter temperatures.

The town brought in heat lamps and let people warm up inside the church with hot cocoa.

"We all decided to come out tonight regardless of the cold,” said Susan Reynolds of Newington.

"We just had some nice warm food and we're here for a good time,” said John Kirschenheiter of Middletown.

The main event of the night is a laser show, which even launched earlier than planned to get people back in their warm homes sooner.

While events like Newington’s had some modifications, others, like Pratt Street’s Winter Village in Hartford hoped the cold wouldn't deter too many.

“People are prepared, they're dressing warm because I think they want to be here,” said Nick Copodi, a vendor at the event.

Dozens of shoppers were and about in the Capitol City.

Vendors told us turnout for the event that continues tomorrow is off to a strong start. Others working it said they were more than prepared for mother nature.

“I’m probably around six to seven layers in right now,” said Thurnman Evans of the Hartford Business Improvement District.

For anyone looking for a place to get warm, there are 29 warming shelters open across the state.

