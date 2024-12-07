Warming centers open throughout the state amid cold temperatures

Warming centers are opening their doors across the state amid cold temperatures Friday night.

Low temps around 20 degrees are expected, with wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures will remain low overnight and through Saturday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees.

There is possibility of snow Saturday night. A coating to an inch of snow is possible, especially near the Massachusetts border.

To see local warming centers near you, click here.