connecticut weather

Warming centers open throughout the state amid cold temperatures

By Anyssa McCalla

cold-weather-stock-461168865
FILE/Getty Images

Warming centers are opening their doors across the state amid cold temperatures Friday night.

Low temps around 20 degrees are expected, with wind chills in the teens.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures will remain low overnight and through Saturday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There is possibility of snow Saturday night. A coating to an inch of snow is possible, especially near the Massachusetts border.

To see local warming centers near you, click here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us