Connecticut Law Enforcement Agencies Looking for New Recruits

As the weeks and months progress into 2021, Hartford Police and a host of other law enforcement agencies in the state are looking to recruit,

“We are in dire need,” Lt. Marisol Rodriguez-Velez, of Hartford police, said.

The Hartford Police Department joined with police from Waterbury, New Haven and Bridgeport at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford to recruit new applicants during their law enforcement career fair.

“We’re looking for about 40 positions to fill,” Rodriguez-Velez said. “Somebody that’s of good character and definitely someone that can communicate and someone that is able to communicate with the public and able to be trustworthy, honest transparent.”

The lieutenant said that even with the country’s current climate surrounding law enforcement it isn’t hard to recruit but to retain due to income and she said there’s certainly more room to grow.

“You have a neighboring town that’s offering them $30,000 extra annually for less call volume and better quality of life and a better pension,” Rodriguez-Velez said.

But it isn’t stopping some in the community from reaching for their goal.

“This is my dream career job,” Angel Velez said.

The Hartford resident has want to be a police officer since he was a little kid and he believes, even with everything going on in the world this profession can make a difference.

“I still want to commit because we as the community have to help them out and we as the police officers have to help them out. We've got a bring the community together,” Velez said.