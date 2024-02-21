Three Connecticut pizza places make Yelp top 100 list

Yelp has chosen the top 100 pizza spots, according to Yelp Elites, and three in Connecticut made the list.

Chicago took the top spot and Connecticut entered the list at number 57 with Modern Apizza in New Haven.

Modern gets an average of four stars on Yelp.

New Haven is pizza paradise for many and you do not have to leave the city to visit the second Connecticut pizza place on the list.

BAR in New Haven came in at 77. It has four stars and highlights the mashed potato and bacon pizza.

The third local pizza spot on the list earned national attention from a movie you might have heard of -- "Mystic Pizza."

The Mystic Pizza in Mystic came in at number 85.

The pizza place embraces the Hollywood connection.

"Incredibly, Mystic Pizza caught the eye of screenwriter Amy Jones, who was summering the area. Ms. Jones chose Mystic Pizza as the focus and setting for her story of the lives and loves of three young waitresses. The movie was filmed on location in Mystic and neighboring towns. "Mystic Pizza" was released in 1988 and was a hit, even Siskel and Ebert gave it two thumbs up!," the Mystic Pizza website says.

From there, a local shop became a star and customers came to taste the famous "Slice of Heaven," the website says.

Mystic Pizza gets three and a half stars on Yelp.

See the full list of the 100 pizza spots here.