Connecticut Residents Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

This Sunday, members of the NBC Connecticut team will be walking alongside dozens at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Survivors said the annual event is a reminder that early detection is key.

"It's gonna be partly sunny and 70- degrees on Sunday for our walk and I always listen to Bob Maxon before I get dressed in the morning so good weather folks!" Roberta Tiska, a two-time breast cancer survivor said.

Tiska is excited about being part of a powerful pink push to end breast cancer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It gets emotional because there are people there with t-shirts on and they are honoring people who have not survived this disease and so that's wonderful to see that, but very emotional. And then you got people that beat it, that are survivors and you're cheering them on and there are cheerleaders there with pink pom-poms, its a sea of pink, everybody's wearing pink," Tiska said.

"I know so many people unfortunately who have had breast cancer," Carol Fishman, a Making Strides participant said.

NBC Connecticut

For 20 years, Fishman has taken part in the annual event to honor her family and friends. Her best friend Gerri died after a long battle with the disease. She was 55 years old.

Since 2002, Fishman has raised $94,000.

"I was with her on her journey and when she sadly passed away in 2017, it became another reason why I wanted to keep walking and keep trying to find a cure because it was so devastating," Fishman said.

The event, presented by Liberty Bank, brings out men, women and children, all who've been touched by the disease.

Participants have the luxury of walking as slow or as fast as they like, however many times as they want. But the end goal, is the same.

"When you go through something like this twice, you know that other people need help," Tiska said.

"There has to be a way to find a cure for such a common form of cancer," Fishman said.

The opening ceremony begins at 11 a.m. To learn more about Making Strides, click here.

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of Making Strides of CT, it's an annual walk to end breast cancer.