Connecticut River ferries to resume for season

The historic ferries on the Connecticut River are returning to service after high water levels delayed the beginning of the 2024 season.

They were initially supposed to begin running on April 1, but the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry and the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

The services will run daily through Nov. 30.

Both ferries operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $5 per vehicle on weekdays for a car, SUV, truck, motorcycle or similar vehicle.

It is $6 per vehicle on weekends. The commuter rate is $3, which requires pre-purchased commuter coupons priced at a book of 20 for $60.

There is a $2 walk-on rate for pedestrians and bicyclists on all days.

“Although we are getting a later start than expected, we are excited to launch the two historic Connecticut River ferries this week. These historic vessels offer some of the most unique modes of transportation anywhere in the country. No matter if someone is driving, walking, or a riding a bike, the ferries offer picturesque views of the river and communities, and are a wonderful way to travel,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement.

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry began service in 1655 and is the oldest continuously operating ferry in America, according to the state Department of Transportation.

They said two horses on treadmills supplied the power to propel the vessel across the river at one time.

Now, the Hollister III is towed back and forth by the Cumberland, a diesel-powered tugboat.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry launched in 1769 and the state Department of Transportation began operating the service in 1917.

The Selden III, the vessel that transports the public across the river, is celebrating its 75th year of service this year.

The state Department of Transportation said the Selden III was commissioned by the state of Connecticut in 1941, but because of a shortage of steel due to World War II, it was not built and put into service until 1949.