Connecticut Takes Advantage of Warm Temperatures

The warm temperatures drove flocks of people outside to enjoy some of the warmer weather.

After months of staying inside, golfers made sure to get back out in New Britain at the Stanley Golf Course.

One of the people who took advantage of the sunshine is Alan Graff, who picked up his clubs 15 years ago and has never looked back.

"This day is beautiful; we don't get this at this time of the year," said Graff. "It's really terrific for your mental well-being."

Christopher Atwood and his daughter Kelly have been looking forward to getting out on the green for quite some time. Friday was Kelly's first time teeing off.

"This was a long time coming, I’ve wanted to do this for a really long time, and I’m glad that we finally got out here," said Kelly Atwood. "I’ve already caught the bug, so I’ll definitely be back.”

The fun in the sun poured into multiple areas around the state, including West Hartford, where there were plenty of people taking a stroll and dining outside.

"I think it's nice, and everybody should take advantage of being out," said Betty Tannar. "You can't trade it in for anything, especially since it's March."

There was a completely different scene at Mount Southington with skiers hitting the slopes with temperatures peaking into the 70s.

"We actually didn’t know that it would be this warm today, but we had lessons, so we just decided that we were going to have fun," said Sandra Halstead, who brought her son to the winter adventure getaway. "We considered today fun in the sun, and we're just glad that we were able to get outside even if it was hot and we had a lot of slush out on the slopes."

Mount Southington announced that their last day of the season for the public will be March 20.