Connecticut umpire earns opportunity at Little League World Series

The Little League Regionals return to Bristol this week and teams will be competing for a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Making it to the Little League World Series is an amazing accomplishment, not just for the players and coaches, but for the umpires as well.

"You know the closer we get, it's just surreal," said longtime Connecticut Little League umpire Chris Wasieleuski, who is heading to Williamsport this year to be an umpire at the Little League World Series.

"There really isn't anyone more deserving than Chris," said Assistant District 5 Administrator Maryellen Holden. "He has worked so hard, and he has such a good relationship with the kids. He gets Little League. Little League is about the kids."

"I find it to be in its purest form, Little League," said Wasieleuski. "It's just clear fun. The kids are there to have a great time and I'm so happy and honored to be on the field with them. As much as I'm there to enforce rules, I absolutely love being on the field with them."

Chris has plenty of experience, starting to umpire at a young age in Plainville.

"I started umpiring when I was 13 years old," said Wasieleuski. "I just have a love of the game. I love rules, I'm a rule follower."

He was lucky to have a great role model to learn from.

"My mentor Carl Pelletier -- I started umpiring at the higher level when I was 18 and he took me under his wing," said Wasieleuski.

"He latched onto him, and he used him the right way," added Holden. "Carl wanted him to learn from him and he did."

Unfortunately, Carl recently passed away, just a week after Chris found out he earned the opportunity in Williamsport.

"He always told me that he would be there to watch, and I know he's got the best seat in the house, and I miss him tremendously," said Wasieleuski.

Chris plans to honor Carl and proudly represent our entire region when he takes the field in Williamsport.

"There's millions of people watching at home, the lights are a little brighter but after that first pitch, just do what you do and do it well," said Wasieleuski.