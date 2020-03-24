Connecticut Valley Hospital Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A state Department of Mental health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) who works at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Department officials confirmed the employee last reported to work on March 10 and called out sick the next day, reporting flu-like symptoms. That person was tested on March 14 and DHMAS received notice of the result on Monday. That person is recovering at home.

Connecticut Valley Hospital is an inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment facility with several hundred beds.

Seven other employees who had close contact with that employee have been out on self-quarantine. Patients who had contact have been quarantined and are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. Staff in the unit are being monitored for symptoms and taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

DMHAS said it is taking the following steps to protect their clients and staff across the entire system:

Adjusting outpatient services while promoting social distancing including telephone check-ins and closing wellness centers and social clubs;

Restricting visitors from DMHAS facilities;

Conducting health screenings of all individuals who enter DMHAS facilities, including staff and clients;

Approving over 900 employees for telework to promote social distancing and minimize exposure to clients and staff at DMHAS facilities; and,

Directing staff who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with individuals suspected of or having COVID-19 to stay home and self-quarantine to prevent infecting clients and other staff.

So far, 618 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 12 patients have died.