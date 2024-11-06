Connecticut voters react to Trump win

Donald Trump is the 2024 president-elect, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris with over 50% of the vote.

NBC News projects 55.3% of Connecticut voters supported Harris, while 42.8% voted for Trump.

"I’m very satisfied with the outcome of the president,” said Bill Baer of Wolcott, who voted for Trump.

"Just very, very disappointed,” said Nancy Minardi of Waterbury, who voted for Harris.

Those who voted in favor of Trump tell us they were driven to the polls by topics such as the economy and immigration.

"It’s been hard to keep up with bills and everything, that’s what pushed me to vote for Trump, the small business,” Rosalina Longo, of Wolcott, said.

"We respect change. Change is good in the younger generation, but certain things were too iffy for us,” Gail Mandino, of Wolcott, said.

"I prayed to God actually, that he would come out in the end,” Kevin Daggett, of Meriden, said.

Connecticut had relatively split results for the presidential election, despite going blue. Some towns experienced mixed results, too.

For example, NBC News reports 65% of voters supported Trump. But in its neighboring city of Waterbury, NBC News projects voters supported Harris with 54% of the vote.

"It surprised me that Trump won. I don’t understand that one,” said Jimmy Gardner of Waterbury, who voted for Harris.

That idea of surprise was a common theme among Harris voters we spoke with.

"We have a convicted felon as a president now, I don’t know, very disappointed, I really thought she was going to win,” Minardi said.

"Praying for the best, prepare for the worst, I guess,” Eric Johnson, of Waterbury, said.

Some Harris voters said they were using their disappointment to push forward.

"Hey, how can we focus on the next thing?” Rafael Roman, of Waterbury, said.