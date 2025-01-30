Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo reports possible case of bird flu in goose

Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport said it has detected a possible case of bird flu in a goose at the facility.

Preliminary results of tests run on a deceased Cotton Patch goose Tuesday came back positive for avian flu, according to the zoo. The zoo said it had to euthanize the remaining birds in the same pond community that may have been exposed to the virus "to prevent the possible spread of the disease."

It's unclear how many additional geese were euthanized.

The zoo said it had already taken health precautions for animals and staff with reports of other bird flu cases in Connecticut, but is adding "additional and increased" measures amid this potential case on the property.

"In response, the zoo has taken additional steps above and beyond already established protective measures to ensure the health and safety of its birds, animals, staff, and guests," the zoo said.

Beardsley Zoo has closed its farmyard and outdoor aviary, and is limiting access to birds to care providers, care specialists and volunteer staff. Staff who continue to care for the birds will use personal protective equipment to as a precaution.

Bird flu has been spreading, killing millions of wild and domestic birds worldwide over the last two years, among other animals.

At least 13 million birds have been infected in the past 30 days alone, according to the USDA, with a handful of farms being effected each day. It has also been confirmed in dozens of dairy farms.

Cases of this strain of bird flu jumping into humans is rare. The human cases that do exist are mostly found among farmworkers, one person has died from bird flu — a Louisiana man over the age of 65 who was hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.

Cattle outbreaks have been reported in several states.