Groundhog Day

Connecticut's groundhog Chuckles predicts early spring

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Connecticut

Chuckles, Connecticut’s state groundhog, was up early on Friday to do his Groundhog Day job  –  to predict whether we will have an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

And --- Chuckles has predicted an early spring.

There was a ceremony at Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester for the event and families watched on as the state’s official groundhog made the prediction.  

You can watch on Facebook here.

The most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, made his predictions in Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania Friday morning and also declared an early spring.

