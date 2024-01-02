Connecticut's presidential primary will be held earlier, deadlines near

Voters are ready to make their voices heard in the race to be president.

“Very critical. The country’s future is at stake,” Phil Vakharia, of Wethersfield, said.

In about two weeks, the Republican Iowa caucuses will take place, and the next week will be the New Hampshire primary.

The timing of Connecticut’s Presidential Preference Primary has been changed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Our state’s primary will now take place on the first Tuesday of April – this year, the second - and four weeks earlier than the previous last Tuesday of April.

“Anytime you go earlier in the primary season, you know, sort of the indication is that you have more impact on the outcome of the primaries,” said Dr. Patricia Crouse, University of New Haven political science adjunct professor.

The measure had bipartisan backing and supporters thought it would boost the state’s impact on the national political stage and encourage candidates to campaign here.

Crouse isn’t sure we will see more candidates stopping since we’re still a small state.

“There's a good chance that the outcome of the primary could already be determined, you know, by the time that we even get to the state of Connecticut's primary which is why I say I'm not sure four weeks earlier really changed anything,” Crouse said.

Still, she stresses it's important to vote and have your voice heard.

“You are never too small. You have to vote,” Vakharia said.

Voters have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday if they want to switch parties for the state’s presidential primary.

If you are not registered with a party at all, you can chose one by March 15 to take part in the primary.