FBI issues warning about threats against Pride events

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security is asking people to be aware of potential threats from foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters at LGBTQ-related events this year.

"Obviously there's always some sort of underlying fear concern with such a large-scale event," Haley Stafford with Middletown Pride said.

Stafford is the event coordinator for Middletown's PrideFEST, an event that draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Middletown to ring in Pride Month.

"Normally, between 20,000 and 25,000 people we get down here to celebrate with us," Stafford said.

The city's sixth annual Pride celebration is happening on Saturday, June 1. It's also an event NBC Connecticut proudly sponsors.

"This is definitely our largest event that we've ever had," Stafford said. "We have about 80 more vendors this year. We have basically doubled our performers this year. Our marches way longer than it has been. This is definitely a banner year for us."

But a warning from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security is raising concerns.

A public service announcement released on May 10 asks the public to be aware of "foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) and their supports potential targeting of LGBTQIA+ related events and venues."

NBC Connecticut tried asking the FBI about this at an unrelated press conference in Waterbury on Monday. They could only tell us there is no specific threat in Connecticut.

We also reached out to Connecticut's Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, but we have not yet heard back.

Middletown Police Chief Erik Costa said officers will be monitoring the area during the event. He said the department has also been in touch with state and federal agencies.

"We recognize that an announcement had gone out. We are prepared to ensure safety at our event for this announcement. And we are working with vendors and the organizers to ensure safety for those that come to visit us on the day of the event," Costa said.

Safety is also top of mind for Southington Pride, who has their annual Pride celebration this weekend at YMCA Camp Sloper in Southington.

"One of the things that we focus heavily on in our organization is how do we keep people safe at our events," Mitchell Oliva, chairman of Southington Pride, said.

Oliva said his organization is working closely with police. They're also asking that everyone register online or on Facebook so they can monitor the crowd.

"It kind of evokes the emotions for me of both sadness that we're there. But the continued perseverance that we're going to continue to make sure that this community is seen, heard, visible and safe," Oliva said.

Both pride events - in Southington and Middletown - are happening as scheduled.

The one in Southington is set for Saturday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event in Middletown is taking place on Saturday, June 1 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.