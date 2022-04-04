Construction on Ferry Street Bridge in New Haven Begins Today

Construction on the Ferry Street Bridge in New Haven is starting on Monday and will be ongoing through this fall.

City officials said the construction is due to the need for infrastructure improvements and repairs and to make sure the bridge is safe for years to come.

The bridge, which is between State Street and Middletown Avenue, will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic starting Monday, April 11, and construction will be ongoing through the summer, according to the city.

During construction, the pedestrian foot traffic across the bridge will be open and allowed, but vehicle traffic will be detoured away from the bridge. Vehicles in the area will be detoured from Ferry Street to Lombard Street to Blatchley Avenue to State Street and vice versa, city officials said.

The bridge is expected to reopen in September.