Contributions of Hartford's Black Community Recognized With Black Heroes Trail

Recognizing the contributions of the Black community in Hartford throughout its history. City leaders announced the launch of Hartford’s “Black Heroes Trail," highlighting those who made an impact at the local or national level.

Driving around Hartford, you may come across signs profiling a member of Hartford’s Black community and their impact on a local and national level.

“This project is a powerful way for us to kick off Black History Month. By recognizing the incredible contributions of Hartford’s rich history,” councilmember Tiana Hercules said.

On Tuesday, Hartford city leaders launched the Black Heroes Trail, consisting of 19 installations along Main Street. Each installation profiles a different person and their accomplishments, from former mayors to judges.

Hercules called the project a celebration of Black excellence.

“We preserve the integrity of our ancestors, and we do what others think is impossible when we lead with courage and advocate for change,” she said.

One of those honored was Travis Dimeer Terry, a successful fashion entrepreneur. He hopes his story can inspire a future generation of Black and brown children in Hartford.

“You can be who you are and have an impact where you are, and it starts from where you are,” Terry said.

Mayor Luke Bronin agreed with that sentiment.

“They can say, 'that can someday be me. That’s the model of a life well lived. That’s the model of a life that changes a community,'” Bronin said.

City leaders say they hope to add more installations to the Black Heroes Trail in the future.