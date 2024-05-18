StormTracker

Cooler and cloudy to start the weekend

By Rachael Jay

Happy Saturday!

It's a cooler and dreary start to the weekend. Cloudy conditions stick with us through most of the day.

Showers are also expected but it doesn't look like a washout. Some dry time should mix in between showers.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Rain eventually moves out and some partial clearing is possible overnight.

Sunday looks drier and warmer.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

