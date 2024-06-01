Groton

1 dead after armored vehicle hit disabled vehicle on Gold Star Bridge in Groton

By Cailyn Blonstein

A woman who was in the backseat of a disabled vehicle has died after an armored vehicle crashed into the back of it on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton on Friday.

State police said a 52-year-old man from Indiana was driving a Ford Edge southbound near the exit 83 on-ramp around 6:40 p.m. when there was a mechanical failure with his vehicle. The Ford Edge reportedly stopped within the southbound lanes of the Gold Star Bridge.

According to investigators, an armored vehicle on the highway crashed into the back of the disabled Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford Edge and his 54-year-old female front seat passenger were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

A 76-year-old woman who was in the back seat of the Ford Edge was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead. Troopers identified the woman as Evelyn Diment, of Indiana.

The driver of the armored vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Brett at (860) 848-6540.

