Cornwall Home is a Total Loss After Fire: Officials

A Cornwall home is a total loss after a fire tore threw it Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out at about 3 p.m. on Mohawk Mountain Road.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. The house is a total loss and it all collapsed, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire Chief Fred Scoville said there are no injuries. A dog and two cats were inside at the time of the fire, but it's unknown how they're doing.

Crews are cleaning up and expect to be at the scene for a little bit longer. The Fire Marshal is investigating.