Cornwall Home is a Total Loss After Fire: Officials

A Cornwall home is a total loss after a fire tore threw it Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials said the blaze broke out at about 3 p.m. on Mohawk Mountain Road.
Several fire departments responded to the scene. The house is a total loss and it all collapsed, officials said.
Fire Chief Fred Scoville said there are no injuries. A dog and two cats were inside at the time of the fire, but it's unknown how they're doing.
Crews are cleaning up and expect to be at the scene for a little bit longer. The Fire Marshal is investigating.
