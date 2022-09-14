cornwall

Cornwall Home is a Total Loss After Fire: Officials

NBC Connecticut

A Cornwall home is a total loss after a fire tore threw it Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out at about 3 p.m. on Mohawk Mountain Road.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. The house is a total loss and it all collapsed, officials said.

Fire Chief Fred Scoville said there are no injuries. A dog and two cats were inside at the time of the fire, but it's unknown how they're doing.

Crews are cleaning up and expect to be at the scene for a little bit longer. The Fire Marshal is investigating.

This article tagged under:

cornwallhouse firecornwall fire
