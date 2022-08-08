Coventry Lake Reopens After Presence of Dangerous Algae Prompts Closure

Coventry Lake has reopened after a recent spread of blue algae, which can be dangerous for both people and animals, halted all water activities.

The lake closed at the end of July after a health advisory was issued cautioning against water activities such as swimming and boating.

The decision to reopen follows recent monitoring and data collected from the lake. The decision was made in conjunction with the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, Dept. of Public Health, and more, according to town officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The town manager's office said that residents should be aware that conditions may result in higher risk in isolated parts of the lake.

Residents with private access are encouraged to look at the water before going in. If the water appears green or has film accumulating on the surface, you shouldn't go in.

The town said new signs will be posted around the lake in the coming days. Officials said they'll continue monitoring the water for algae for the remainder of the summer.

Earlier test results confirmed the presence of algae, also known as Cyanobacteria. The algae, which forms naturally in lakes and ponds in Connecticut, can cause the following symptoms:

Irritations of the skin, eyes or ears

GI problems like vomiting and diarrhea

Muscle cramps

In extreme cases, nerve or liver problems

To see updated test results, click here.