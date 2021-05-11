COVID-19 Positivity at 2.77%; Hospitalizations Down

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 2.77% Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to drop.

Of 14,754 tests reported Tuesday, 409 came back positive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are 271 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of nine from the day before. There were two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,156.

In the next step of the vaccine rollout, Connecticut is preparing to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12 to 15 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer shot to be given on an emergency use basis on Monday.