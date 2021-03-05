COVID-19 Positivity Rate Below 2%; Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 1.84% Friday as hospitalizations continue to decline, continuing positive trends.

Of 45,062 new tests reported Friday, 830 came back positive. There are 428 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of five from the day before.

Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,704.

The numbers are some of the lowest the state has seen in months.

The governor announced Thursday plans to roll back capacity restrictions at many businesses later this month, though masks and distancing requirements will still be in effect.

The state continues to be a national leader in vaccine distribution. As of Thursday, more than one million doses have been distributed.