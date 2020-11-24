COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Receives Mixed Reviews As Distribution Draws Closer

As several new COVID-19 vaccines are inching closer to distribution, health experts are evaluating the acceptance level by the general public.

"There is a sense of hesitancy about the COVID vaccine," said Dr. Karl Minges, an assistant professor and chair of the Department of Health Administration and Policy at University of New Haven.

"Were seeing that around 60% of the population is anticipating getting the COVID-19 vaccine and this is encouraging news frankly because it’s higher than the flu vaccine every year for vaccination," Minges said. "But nonetheless we’re still having 25 to 40% of people saying they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine."

The health expert indicated that a nationwide vaccine campaign push is necessary but said the investment must start right now.

"Frankly local, state, federal governments need to be providing education to primary care providers to be able to deliver that news to their patients," said Minges.

The divide in downtown Hartford was apparent as people shared their feelings about the vaccine.

"I wanna live so I’m going to take the vaccine," said Cynthia Bourgeois. "If they’ve tested and they say it’s full proof I’m going to take it," she added.

"I don’t trust the vaccine. Can’t just be one of the first 500 to jump the gun on it," Hartford resident Andrew Mckoi said.

Minges said he understands the mistrust in certain racial communities in regards to vaccinations so he recommends this: "Give it a few months, maybe do the vaccine in the summer. Make a plan, when is the point when you are going to say I am willing to take this vaccine because it’s for the betterment of me and my community and stick to that plan."