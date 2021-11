A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held at the Boys and Girls Club in Milford on Monday.

Event organizers said the clinic can accommodate anyone who is 12 or older and wants a first shot or a booster.

Moderna is available for anyone who is 18 or older and Pfizer is available for anyone 12 and older.

Walk ins are welcome. Anyone interested can also make an appointment here.

The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.