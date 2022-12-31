Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.

An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit.

Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.

According to Avelo, a crack is not unusual with the cold weather. The plane being diverted was a safety precaution.

A new plane is being brought in to Washington, D.C. to continue the service to Nashville. The flight is expected to leave Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.