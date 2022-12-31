avelo airlines

Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.

NBC Connecticut

An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit.

Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.

According to Avelo, a crack is not unusual with the cold weather. The plane being diverted was a safety precaution.

A new plane is being brought in to Washington, D.C. to continue the service to Nashville. The flight is expected to leave Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

