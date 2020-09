A section of Main Street in Manchester is closed after multiple utility poles were taken down after a crash on Tuesday.

Manchester EMS said they were called to the intersection of Main Street and Center Street for a crash with utility poles down around 10 a.m.

A portion of Main Street, just north of Center St. is closed and authorities said they expect it to remain closed for an extended period of time.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.