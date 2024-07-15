Crash closes I-91 South in New Haven; serious injuries reported

Interstate 91 South in New Haven is closed after a crash and serious injuries are reported.

State police said the crash happened near exit 2 around 12:46 p.m. Monday and the highway is closed at exit 3.

EMS and firefighters were also called to respond and at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

State police do not know how long the highway will be closed.

Drivers are urged to see alternate routes.