Crash With Serious Injuries Closes I-95 South in Madison

A crash with possible serious injuries has closed Interstate 95 South in Madison, state police said.

The highway is closed between exits 61 and 60 and the highway is congested between exits 62 and 61.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to a reported accident at about 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel and firefighters were called to the scene.

#CTTraffic I-95 Southbound between Exits 61 and 60 in Madison is shut down for a motor vehicle collision. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 1, 2023

Troopers said at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

The highway is shut down while police conduct their investigation. Traffic is being diverted off of exit 61, police said.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.