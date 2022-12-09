north haven

Crash Closes Lane of North Side of Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven

One lane of the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, is closed in North Haven after a serious crash, according to officials.

The two-vehicle crash is between exits 63 and 64.

The right lane is closed, but officials from the state Department of Transportation said to be prepared for closures.

