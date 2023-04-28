Person Dies After Head-On Crash Near Gold Star Highway in Groton

A person has died in a car crash near the Gold Star Highway in Groton Friday night, according to police.

The accident has closed Buddington Road located near the bridge, officers said. It's unknown how long the road will remain closed.

Two cars were involved in the crash. Police said one car was headed eastbound and the other was headed westbound when they collided head-on.

It's unknown if there are any other injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.